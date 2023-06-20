The Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery Sales & Maintenance Building on Raymond Stotzer Parkway is one of 94 Capital Improvement Projects that College Station has invested in.

The project is 90% completed and set to be finished later this summer.

The scope of the $2.33 million project includes constructing a new, fully secure and functional maintenance crew shop; as well as an office/meeting area for sale of plots within the cemetery, according to Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station.

“The Aggie Field of Honor Sales and Maintenance Building is a structure that combines two functions into one building. Once this building is up and running, anyone wanting to purchase a burial plot can do so in this building. Currently, anyone wanting to purchase a burial plot must set up a time to visit with the cemetery sexton so they can see what plots have not been purchased. Once the location has been selected, the purchaser must then drive to the City Parks Department office and finalize the sale there,” Cain told The Eagle on Tuesday.

“As for the maintenance portion of the building, the current cemetery shop is located near the College Station Cemetery, at Bee Creek Park, next to Adamson Lagoon. The College Station Cemetery is nearly full, so most of the work is now out at the Memorial Cemetery. Every day crews must their load equipment and tools and drive back and forth. The new shop will now be able to house equipment, tools and staff.”

The Cemetery Endowment fund funded the design and construction of this project and Texas A&M University did not contribute, she said.

Of the other CIP projects, 34 are in public works, 25 involve water and wastewater, 21 are facility projects and 14 park-related projects.

Other projects as presented by College Station city staff:

Greens Prairie from Dalton to Arrington Road: includes widening the existing two-lane road to a four-lane minor arterial with medians and improved pedestrian facilities. The $10.7 million project is at 80% completion and is set to be complete by late summer through the fall of this year.

Deacon/Cain railroad crossing: includes closing the rail crossing at Cain Road and the opening of a new rail crossing at Deacon Drive with an intersection signal at Deacon and Wellborn Road. This project required raising Wellborn Road to meet the adjacent grade required to enable Deacon Drive to cross the adjacent railroad tracks. The $8 million project is at 70% completion and is set to be complete by fall of this year.

George Bush Drive: includes the construction of on-street, separated bike lanes on George Bush Drive from Wellborn Road to Texas Avenue; as well as intersection, driveway and sidewalk improvements. The project was awarded $1 million through a transportation grant and is in the design phase with construction set to start in early 2024.

Krenek Tap rehabilitation: includes 6,000 linear feet of concrete pavement including 10-foot wide sidewalks and replacing existing storm and sanitary sewer. The $5.25 million project is in the design phase and construction is set to start spring/summer of 2024.

Carter Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant: includes constructing a lift station and force main to divert flow from Carter Creek WWTP to Lick Creek WWTP. The $13.6 million project is in the design phase with construction to be complete by summer 2025.

Bee Creek Trunkline Phase lll: includes a sewer pipe along Bee Creek between Texas 6 and Longmire Court. The $5.3 million project is up for bid and construction is set to be complete by summer/fall 2024.

Victoria Avenue: includes the construction of roundabouts at Victoria/Woodlake and Victoria/Creek Meadows intersections. The $4.3 million project is in the design phase with construction to be complete by early 2025.

Carters Creek WWTP building: includes the replacement of the aeration blowers at blower buildings two and three of the plant among other improvements. The $3.5 million project is under council’s review for July and is set to be complete by early 2025.

McCollough Utility rehabilitation: includes work to the water and wastewater lines in the Southgate area, Arizona Street, Phoenix Street, Carolina Street and Georgia Street. The wastewater lines need replacement due to an increase in service disruptions caused by shallow, deteriorating lines and poor access to mains located near back-lot lines. The water distribution lines need replacement due to an increase in service disruptions caused by deteriorating lines and inadequate fire protection as a result of small line sizes in the system. The $7.4 million project is set for bid and expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Jones Butler Road: includes extending Jones Butler Road from F.M. 2818 to North Dowling Road, with a roundabout to connect Jones Butler Road, Holleman Drive and North Dowling Road; and the relocation of water distribution lines. The $11.85 million project is under design and set to be complete by fall 2025.

Holleman Drive West: includes constructing a new roundabout to replace the existing four-way stop at the Holleman Drive West and Jones Butler Road intersection. Design and construction of the new sidewalk will include cyclist and pedestrian shared use pathways that will connect to existing sidewalks; new ADA ramps will be added at the pedestrian crossing locations. The $1 million project is set to be complete by fall 2024.

Rock Prairie Road: includes the widening of the road from Texas 6 to Town Lake. The existing asphalt road is intended to be replaced with concrete roadway with curb and gutter, underground storm sewer, bike paths and sidewalk. The $8.55 million project is up for bid and set to be complete by summer 2025.

Rock Prairie Road West: includes the widening of the road from Wellborn Road to the west city limits. Existing asphalt road will be replaced with concrete roadway with curb and gutter, underground storm sewer and sidewalks; and adjustments will be made to the railroad crossing. The $7.41 million project is under construction and set to be complete by fall this year.

Arnold Road: includes the construction of a new fuel station. The $2.6 million project is under construction and set to be complete by fall of this year.

Sandy Point Pump Station: includes improvements to the pump station for security fencing improvements and construction of a shelter to protect and preserve the division’s vehicles and equipment. The $1.45 million project is under construction and is expected to be finished by fall of this year.

Steeplechase and Central Park: includes new sidewalks around detention areas with benches, dog wash station, water fountain, new playground with shade structures, lighting at basketball court and pedestrian bridge for Steeplechase Park. For Central Park, construction includes new flumes and sidewalk lowering around the tennis courts to address drainage issues, new water fountain and fishing dock with updated electrical at the dock area. The $838,000 project is near completion by the end of June.

West College Station city gateway sign: construction for the sign is on the south side of Riverside Parkway at Raymond Stotzer Parkway. The $315,000 project is under final design and set to be complete in Fiscal Year 2024.

Anderson Park: includes construction of pickleball and futsal courts at the park. The $1.7 million project is in design phase and set to be complete by winter this year.

Milliff Road and Redmond Drive: a drainage culvert and roadway improvements are set in creek crossings at Milliff Road and Redmond Drive. The $2 million project is at 50% completion for the design phase and scheduled to end construction by spring 2024.

Lick Creek Hike and Bike Trail: improvements include demolishing and raising the existing sidewalk under Midtown Drive, with the construction of additional sidewalk to access Midtown Drive. The $450,000 project is under design and set to be complete by early 2024.

Francis Drive: rehabilitation for Phase lll of Francis Drive, Walton Drive to Texas Avenue includes constructing new subgrade, concrete with a curb and gutter pavement section with wide sidewalks along Francis Drive. The project is estimated at $2 million as it is in the design phase and is expected to be complete by early 2025.

Lincoln Avenue: rehabilitation for Lincoln Avenue at Texas Avenue to University Drive is set to include new subgrade, concrete with curb and gutter pavement, a wide shared-use path on both sides of Lincoln Avenue and rehabilitation of water and wastewater lines. A right turn lane will be added to the intersection at University Drive along with signal modifications. The project estimate is at $8.4 million as the city is acquiring easements, with estimated construction to be complete by fall 2023.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/cip.