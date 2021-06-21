College Station pools reopen as water clarity issue remains a mystery

“Even if we are fortunate enough to have fixed the problem, we still want to go back with the data and all the numbers and all the chemical results that we have to do an analysis so that we don’t have to go through this again,” Wright said.

Chemical imbalances, mechanical issues and level of activity in the pools are all items that are being analyzed, Wright said. Experts at Texas A&M University as well as aquatic and park directors in places like Houston and other surrounding areas are also being consulted. Wright said the dramatic temperature shift of about 90 degrees over a few months since the February freeze is being considered as a possible explanation.

Wright said he has heard “wonderful feedback” from across the nation, but he said he is trying to compare notes with places that have a similar climate as College Station.

Wright said that in his almost 40 years in the industry, he has never dealt with a pool problem quite like this one.