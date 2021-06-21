College Station pools reopen as water clarity issue remains a mystery

College Station’s city pools have reopened after closures to allow for water to be drained and refilled, but officials are continuing to look for what caused last week’s issues with water clarity.
On June 13, the water in Adamson Lagoon at Bee Creek Park became slightly cloudy, and by the following Monday the pool was closed as the problem worsened. Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright said the water clarity issue can be a safety hazard as it makes seeing the bottom of the pool difficult for lifeguards. On Friday, Cindy Hallaran Pool at Bachmann Park started showing the same unexplained cloudy-water conditions and was also closed.
Throughout last week, the pools’ chemical balances were at optimal levels and mechanical systems were functioning properly but the water clarity was not improving. Wright said that left draining the pools as the only option in case the water had somehow been compromised, resulting in the cloudiness.
Work to replace pool water started Friday and by Saturday, both city pools had been drained, scrubbed and refilled. Wright said the city water department helped drain Adamson Lagoon and the fire department helped refill it. Cindy Hallaran Pool is significantly smaller, so assistance was not needed for it to be drained and refilled, he said.
On Monday, the pools were no longer experiencing the clarity issue that led to their weekend maintenance, but since a reason for the problem has yet to be determined, Wright said his department is looking into several possible causes.
“Even if we are fortunate enough to have fixed the problem, we still want to go back with the data and all the numbers and all the chemical results that we have to do an analysis so that we don’t have to go through this again,” Wright said.
Chemical imbalances, mechanical issues and level of activity in the pools are all items that are being analyzed, Wright said. Experts at Texas A&M University as well as aquatic and park directors in places like Houston and other surrounding areas are also being consulted. Wright said the dramatic temperature shift of about 90 degrees over a few months since the February freeze is being considered as a possible explanation.
Wright said he has heard “wonderful feedback” from across the nation, but he said he is trying to compare notes with places that have a similar climate as College Station.
Wright said that in his almost 40 years in the industry, he has never dealt with a pool problem quite like this one.
“We’ve run all the traps, all the tests, all the diagnostics, all the logical steps, even things that are not really that logical, and we simply can’t find the primary reason why this has happened,” Wright said. “That doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened before, that’s why I’m trying to reach out to the network and ask others. ... There’s a logical answer out there somewhere, we’re just in the fact-gathering aspect of it right now while we keep the safety of our constituents first and foremost.”
The work this past weekend had to be done quickly, Wright said, since leaving a pool empty for too long can cause it to crack. Ana Romero, the city’s recreation manager, said Adamson Lagoon holds 433,950 gallons of water and goes up to 12 feet deep, while Cindy Hallaran Pool holds 187,230 gallons and gets up to 5 feet deep. Wright said it looks like the two pools have not suffered any structural damage following this weekend’s work.
Cost estimates for the work on the pools has yet to be determined.
Ashley Bennett, the city of Bryan’s recreation manager, said that although Bryan is addressing “normal maintenance needs at the pools,” officials are not experiencing any type of unexplainable issues.
Representatives at two local pool cleaning and maintenance companies, The Pool Guy and Crystal Clear Pools, said their customers have not reported problems concerning water clarity.