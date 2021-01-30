 Skip to main content
College Station police: Waco woman hid gun in child's pants during traffic stop
Gloria Guadalupe Gonzalez

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A 24-year-old Waco woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly hiding a gun in a child’s pants, police said.

According to College Station police, officers initially pulled over Gloria Guadalupe Gonzalez for speeding on Texas 6 and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from her car while conducting the traffic stop.

Gonzalez and a front-seat passenger in the car were both searched, but officers found nothing, police said. The vehicle was searched, and police said a grinder commonly used for marijuana, multiple torn clear plastic bags and a handgun holster were located. A 10-year-old passenger who was in the back seat was searched and asked to spread his feet. At that time, a loaded black 9 mm pistol slid down his leg to his ankle, a report notes. Police said Gonzalez admitted giving the gun to the child because she was scared. A marijuana joint was also found in the child’s shoe, but Gonzalez and the front-seat passenger denied ownership, a report notes.

Gonzalez is being held in Brazos County Jail on charges of endangerment of a child, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Gonzalez also had four warrants from Waco police. Her bail is set at $35,000.

