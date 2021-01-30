College Station police: Waco woman hid gun in child's pants during traffic stop

Gonzalez and a front-seat passenger in the car were both searched, but officers found nothing, police said. The vehicle was searched, and police said a grinder commonly used for marijuana, multiple torn clear plastic bags and a handgun holster were located. A 10-year-old passenger who was in the back seat was searched and asked to spread his feet. At that time, a loaded black 9 mm pistol slid down his leg to his ankle, a report notes. Police said Gonzalez admitted giving the gun to the child because she was scared. A marijuana joint was also found in the child’s shoe, but Gonzalez and the front-seat passenger denied ownership, a report notes.