College Station police: Two dead in Friday night shooting
breaking

College Station police: Two dead in Friday night shooting

The College Station Police Department on Saturday was investigating the deaths of two people following reports of gunfire Friday night.

Officials with the department posted on social media that officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Junction Boys Road just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe two people shot each other and both have died, according to a department Twitter post.

The shooting may have involved drugs, police said.

Police had not released the identities of the people who died Saturday morning.

