The College Station Police Department is still investigating a Sunday shooting that left two people injured.

Police said numerous gunshots were reported at The Bend at Crescent Pointe in the 1500 block of Crescent Pointe Parkway at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said one man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. The man was later released, police said.

On Monday, police said they learned another victim went to a Houston area hospital and also was treated and released.

Police said Tuesday no suspect has been arrested yet, but this appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 979-764-3600.