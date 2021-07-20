 Skip to main content
College Station police investigating two bank robberies
College Station police investigating two bank robberies

A 21-year-old Houston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into a pair of bank robberies at Wells Fargo locations in College Station.

Waseem Khalil was charged with two counts of robbery and evading in a vehicle, College Station police said.

Police said the robberies occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo locations on Southwest Parkway and at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive.

Police said members from the Texas Department of Safety, Navasota Police, College Station City Marshall's Office, and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

