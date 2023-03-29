The College Station Police Department said its Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an infant death that occurred Wednesday morning.
Police said officers, detectives and College Station Fire Department personnel were called to the 1500 block of Holleman Oaks Drive on Wednesday morning for reports of an infant not breathing. The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Officers, CSFD and Detectives were called to 1501 Holleman Oaks Dr this morning for reports of an infant that was not breathing. The child was later transported to a local hospital. Tragically, that infant has passed away. pic.twitter.com/NKKOA1eetq— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 29, 2023