College Station police investigating after shot fired into car dealership
College Station police are investigating after a local car dealership was hit by gunfire Thursday.

According to the department's Twitter account, shortly before 5:30 p.m., a gunshot believed to have been fired from a vehicle traveling northbound on the Texas 6 frontage road was fired into College Station Hyundai. Police said the bullet traveled through a window and into a showroom wall. 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

