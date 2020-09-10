College Station police investigating after shot fired into car dealership

College Station police are investigating after a local car dealership was hit by gunfire Thursday.
According to the department's Twitter account, shortly before 5:30 p.m., a gunshot believed to have been fired from a vehicle traveling northbound on the Texas 6 frontage road was fired into College Station Hyundai. Police said the bullet traveled through a window and into a showroom wall.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
