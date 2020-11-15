College Station police investigating after shooting leaves one in critical condition

The College Station Police Department was investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person in critical condition.
Department officials said in a Twitter post that the shooting happened about 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Longmire Drive.
One person was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, the post said.
No other details were released.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call police at 764-3600.
