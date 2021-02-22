 Skip to main content
College Station police identify men killed in Friday shooting
College Station police identify men killed in Friday shooting

The College Station Police Department has identified two men killed in a shooting Friday night.

Officials with the department said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Junction Boys Road just after 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots.

Two men — identified Monday as Maurice Purnell Stanley IV, 23 of College Station and Nathaniel Aaron Frisco, 25 of Houston — were found with gunshots, and investigators believe they shot each other.

Both men later died. 

Authorities have not released more details about the shooting.

