College Station police identify men killed in Friday shooting

The College Station Police Department has identified two men killed in a shooting Friday night.

Officials with the department said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Junction Boys Road just after 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots.

Two men — identified Monday as Maurice Purnell Stanley IV, 23 of College Station and Nathaniel Aaron Frisco, 25 of Houston — were found with gunshots, and investigators believe they shot each other.

Both men later died.

Authorities have not released more details about the shooting.