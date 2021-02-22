College Station police identify men killed in Friday shooting

The College Station Police Department has identified two men killed in a shooting Friday night.
Officials with the department said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Junction Boys Road just after 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots.
Two men — identified Monday as Maurice Purnell Stanley IV, 23 of College Station and Nathaniel Aaron Frisco, 25 of Houston — were found with gunshots, and investigators believe they shot each other.
Both men later died.
Authorities have not released more details about the shooting.
