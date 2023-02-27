College Station police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle accident last Thursday as Amadeo Manuel Hernandez-Vasquez, a 35-year-old man from College Station.

The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Harvey Road in College Station between Veterans Park and Associates Avenue. Harvey Road was closed between Veterans Park and Associates Avenue until around 7:45 a.m. while the accident was investigated, police said.

Police said another person was hospitalized due to the wreck.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, police said.