College Station police identify man killed by officer

College Station police said Thursday that a man who was shot by a police officer around 1 a.m. has died.

Police identified the man as 33-year-old Ryan D. Stallings, a College Station resident.

Officials did not take questions during a media briefing Thursday morning at the police department.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said Stallings was the subject of a long-term investigation and had been under surveillance.

"The investigators had reason to believe the suspect was transporting a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle," Couch said.

During a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway, Couch said, Stallings "produced a handgun from the center console of his vehicle" and was shot.

A loaded firearm and a large quantity of illegal drugs was recovered from the vehicle, Couch said.

The incident remains under investigation, Couch said, and no further information would be released.