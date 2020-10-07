 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station police identify 19-year-old found dead Tuesday
0 comments
breaking

College Station police identify 19-year-old found dead Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station Police Department has identified the woman found dead Tuesday afternoon as 19-year-old Angie Crystal Saucedo.

Officials said Saucedo was found in her apartment 2001 Holleman Drive West after receiving a call around 1:10 p.m.

Officials said in social media posts that the death was suspicious, but no other information was released.

Anyone with information about Saucedo's death is asked to call police at 764-3600.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert