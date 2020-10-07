College Station police identify 19-year-old found dead Tuesday

The College Station Police Department has identified the woman found dead Tuesday afternoon as 19-year-old Angie Crystal Saucedo.

Officials said Saucedo was found in her apartment 2001 Holleman Drive West after receiving a call around 1:10 p.m.

Officials said in social media posts that the death was suspicious, but no other information was released.

Anyone with information about Saucedo's death is asked to call police at 764-3600.