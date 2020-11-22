College Station police: Harris County man pulled gun, choked couple

A Harris County man faces felony charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, choked them and prevented them from calling authorities, police said.

According to College Station police, a man called authorities around 11:15 p.m. Friday and said 21-year-old Zabian Andrew Trevino of Crosby had assaulted him and a woman at a home on Holleman Drive. The man said he and a woman were watching a movie at the woman’s apartment when Trevino, whom the woman knows, entered using a key, pointed a gun at the two and said he would kill them both, a report notes. Trevino is accused of hitting the man, and choking both.

The woman told authorities she was not aware Trevino was in the home until a light came on and she heard Trevino rack the slide of the firearm. The woman said Trevino held the gun against her chest for about 30 to 45 seconds. A report notes that she had a mark on her chest that matched the outline of a firearm barrel and the receiver underneath it. Police said Trevino punched the man and put him in a chokehold for about a minute. A report notes Trevino also took the pair’s phones in what appeared to be a move to prevent them from calling authorities.