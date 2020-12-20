College Station police: Drugs found in vehicle of sleeping driver

A College Station man was arrested early Friday on several felony drug charges, police said.

According to College Station police, authorities were called to the intersection of Holleman Drive East and Texas Avenue South shortly after midnight Friday on the report that Raphael Ray Kelley, 21, was asleep behind the wheel of his car. When police removed Kelley from the car, the odor of raw marijuana was present, police said. A report states Kelley admitted to having marijuana in the car and was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge. A probable cause search of the car was performed, and a large amount of marijuana and THC, as well as a gun, were recovered, authorities said.

A report notes Kelley said he was taking marijuana and THC back to his home after attending a party. A search warrant for his home was executed, and police said they found a pound of marijuana, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall and pills that were a combination of acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate.