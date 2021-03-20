 Skip to main content
College Station police: Drugs found in stolen car driven by Chilton man
College Station police: Drugs found in stolen car driven by Chilton man

A Chilton man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after authorities say they pulled over a stolen vehicle and found more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

Brett Taylor Rhodes

According to College Station police, a license plate reader noticed a truck driven by Brett Taylor Rhodes, 54, that had been reported stolen in Brazoria County. A College Station officer pulled the truck over on a Texas 6 feeder road. Because the vehicle had been reported stolen and open containers of alcohol were visible, a search was performed on the truck, a report notes. Inside, police say a digital scale and various containers of methamphetamine were found. The total weight of the meth was 2.2 pounds, according to a report.

Rhodes is charged with manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He is being held on $45,000 bond.

