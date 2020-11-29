 Skip to main content
College Station police: Bryan men had marijuana, promethazine syrup
College Station police: Bryan men had marijuana, promethazine syrup

Two Bryan men were arrested Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and a large amount of promethazine syrup, police said.

Deontae Jamal Williams

Deontae Jamal Williams
Brandon Jamal Hollis

Brandon Jamal Hollis

According to College Station police, authorities tried to pull over a car driven by Deontae Jamal Williams, 23, at around 6:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Manuel Drive and Dartmouth Street. Police said the car turned into an apartment complex, where Williams drove to the far northeast corner of the development. According to authorities, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out and began running. Authorities took Williams and Brandon Jamal Hollis, 19, who was in the back seat of the car, into custody.

Police said a strong marijuana odor was coming from the vehicle, which was then searched. A report notes several baby bottles and a prescription bottle that was not in either man’s name were found. The bottles contained promethazine syrup, police said. Several clear plastic bags containing marijuana, a digital scale, a large amount of cash in small denominations, a box of sandwich bags and two large vacuum-seal bags were also found in the car, a report notes.

Williams and Hollis are charged with manufacture and delivery of the promethazine, an enhanced first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. Williams was released from the Brazos County jail on $27,000 bond, while Hollis remains in custody on $27,000 bond.

