College Station Planning and Zoning Commission votes 4-3 to recommend ROO

In a narrow 4-3 decision, the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the city council approve an ordinance that would allow original subdivisions in single-family neighborhoods to vote to restrict occupancy of homes to no more than two unrelated people.
The city council will vote on the Restricted Occupancy Ordinance, commonly called the ROO, at a Monday meeting.
The city currently has an ordinance prohibiting more than four unrelated persons in a home.
The full draft ordinance was posted on the city website April 9. It states that 50% plus one of an original subdivision’s property owners would need to sign a petition to submit an application for the ROO.
There is also a detailed legacy clause outlined in the document, essentially saying that a property can be grandfathered until the building is demolished or certain changes are made to it. Dividing the lot or increasing the occupancy that was grandfathered initially also will forfeit one’s right to be grandfathered.
Another preexisting section of the city’s unified development ordinance would essentially work in tandem with the ROO and influence those who are grandfathered. For example, if someone were to be grandfathered in with four unrelated people, but allowed only three people to rent for an extended period of time, the grandfathering rights for four people would be forfeited.
The draft ordinance could have serious unintended consequences, according to Commissioner Bill Mather, who said that he could not support the draft ordinance because there are holes and problems with it.
“One of the biggest things is that this is going to pit neighbor against neighbor, it’s going to pit block against block,” Mather said. “I think we’re forgetting that the term neighbor is students, family and other. And I just see this is a very divisive overreach of governmental power.”
Commissioner Jeremy Osborne was also against the ordinance, saying he thinks it will end up hurting the neighborhoods it is seeking to protect and also stating concerns over how challenging it may be to enforce the rule.
On the other hand, Commissioner William Wright said he sees the ROO as something that neighborhoods should have the option to use if they want to.
“This is just a tool,” Wright said. “I think that the tool, whether or not we think it’s going to work or be enforceable, should be an option we give to homeowners. If we say it’s not going to work, then it’s not going to work. But we don’t know if it’s going to work unless we get the opportunity to do it.”
For Commissioner Joe Guerra, the ROO is a way to prevent accelerated gentrification caused by developers creating rental properties that house several unrelated people.
In the long run, Chairman Dennis Christiansen said he doesn’t think the ROO can help solve some of the problems that proponents say it will. Even so, he voted in favor of recommending approval, saying it could be a way for neighborhoods to keep their area from changing drastically in ways they are not comfortable with.
He added that the ROO likely won’t be passed in areas with high populations of rental owners.
“What it could do is if you are in a subdivision that is predominantly owner-occupied single-family houses, and you want to have one more tool to help you maintain some assurance that it’s going to stay that way 10 years from now, this is a way of doing that,” Christiansen said. “But it’s not going to solve the noise problems, the party problems, the parking problems, because it’s not going to take place in those neighborhoods.”
Eleven community members spoke up at the meeting including multiple A&M students, rental property owners and homeowners who were opposed to the ROO, as well as other residents who were proponents of the draft ordinance.
A&M freshman Jessica Williams spoke out against the ordinance, saying she feels like it is an attack on college students and a regulation that could negatively impact the LGBTQ community.
“I totally agree that there are valid concerns with preserving the character of neighborhoods, and dealing with trash issues with parking issues, noise issues, whatever,” Williams said. “But those should be addressed on an individual basis rather than through a sweeping change in housing policy that can affect so many people with unintended consequences.”
A&M student Carly Oldag is a leader in the school’s Student Government Association and read part of Student Senate’s recently passed “Stop The ROO” resolution. According to The Battalion, A&M’s student newspaper, the resolution in opposition of the ROO passed with a vote of 42 in favor, one against and one in abstention.
The portion that Oldag read to the commissioners outlined concerns that the draft ordinance targets and negatively impacts students.
College Station resident Andrew Scottsboro said he is in favor of the ROO, and cited concerns he has with massive parties in his neighborhood as well as parking issues that he said make it difficult to drive safely in the area.
Resident Patricia McDermott expressed similar concerns, adding also that she believes housing prices in some places are going up largely because of homes that are renovated to house several unrelated people. Shirley Dupriest, an officer in the College Station Association of Neighborhoods, agreed with the sentiments of some who spoke in favor of the ROO.
“We currently allow students to live anywhere in the entire city,” Dupriest said. “And I think this is an opportunity that the city council has recognized that we need a few small places where families can live a family lifestyle with kiddos running in the street and neighbors that they know and will probably be there for more than two years at a time.”
Julie Schultz, who is co-owner of Schultz Engineering and said she is an Aggie and lifelong College Station resident, also spoke out against the ROO.
“You are taking the rights away from law-abiding citizens and terrorizing our student population. They’re the lifeblood of this community,” Schultz said.
Visit cstx.gov/ROO to read the draft ordinance.
The city council meets at 4 p.m. on Monday to consider the ROO draft ordinance.