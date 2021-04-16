College Station Planning and Zoning Commission votes 4-3 to recommend ROO

In the long run, Chairman Dennis Christiansen said he doesn’t think the ROO can help solve some of the problems that proponents say it will. Even so, he voted in favor of recommending approval, saying it could be a way for neighborhoods to keep their area from changing drastically in ways they are not comfortable with.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that the ROO likely won’t be passed in areas with high populations of rental owners.

“What it could do is if you are in a subdivision that is predominantly owner-occupied single-family houses, and you want to have one more tool to help you maintain some assurance that it’s going to stay that way 10 years from now, this is a way of doing that,” Christiansen said. “But it’s not going to solve the noise problems, the party problems, the parking problems, because it’s not going to take place in those neighborhoods.”

Eleven community members spoke up at the meeting including multiple A&M students, rental property owners and homeowners who were opposed to the ROO, as well as other residents who were proponents of the draft ordinance.

A&M freshman Jessica Williams spoke out against the ordinance, saying she feels like it is an attack on college students and a regulation that could negatively impact the LGBTQ community.