College Station partnering with Santa’s Wonderland to boost tourism

College Station’s new tourism division, Visit College Station, is partnering with Santa’s Wonderland in an effort to boost the local economy through new holiday events this year.
The partnership will encourage people who visit the holiday attraction to also make plans to extend their stay in the city at “Santa-Certified Hotels” and enjoy events put forth as part of a Christmas in College Station campaign, according to a press release.
The Christmas in College Station campaign, the release continues, will essentially be several events at College Station restaurants, bars, shops and entertainment venues. Offerings range from Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate and the Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square, to Spirit Arena’s Ice Shows and the city’s traditional Christmas in the Park, the release says.
Christmas in College Station will run Dec. 1-30.
City council members approved of the effort at their Thursday meeting. This means $100,000 will go toward Santa’s Wonderland’s marketing campaign, which focuses on bringing people outside a 75-mile radius to Santa’s Wonderland, Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles said via email. It will include the city’s Christmas in College Station information, but Christmas in College Station is the city’s own campaign that aims to keep Santa’s Wonderland visitors for an additional night or two, she explained.
Santa’s Wonderland hosts more than 300,000 visitors annually from across the nation, according to the city press release. The park is planning to unveil an expansion this year.
The approval from council is also a green light for the city to pay $50,000 for a “College Station” sign that will be located on the ice skating rink at Santa’s Wonderland.
“Strategic, forward-looking partnerships like this will allow us to help boost College Station’s hospitality industry and overall economy during a challenging time,” Kindra Fry, senior director for Visit College Station, said. “We’re ready to welcome our guests and help them create wonderful memories.”
The new tourism division is under the city’s economic development department, and is the result of officials deciding this summer to end an agreement with former destination marketing organization Experience Bryan College Station.
