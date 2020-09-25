College Station partnering with Santa’s Wonderland to boost tourism

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s new tourism division, Visit College Station, is partnering with Santa’s Wonderland in an effort to boost the local economy through new holiday events this year.

The partnership will encourage people who visit the holiday attraction to also make plans to extend their stay in the city at “Santa-Certified Hotels” and enjoy events put forth as part of a Christmas in College Station campaign, according to a press release.

The Christmas in College Station campaign, the release continues, will essentially be several events at College Station restaurants, bars, shops and entertainment venues. Offerings range from Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate and the Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square, to Spirit Arena’s Ice Shows and the city’s traditional Christmas in the Park, the release says.

Christmas in College Station will run Dec. 1-30.