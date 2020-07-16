College Station Parks & Recreation Director David Schmitz will retire at the end of this month.
When Schmitz first started working for the city in 2008, he was the assistant director. He was selected in 2011 for his current role as director.
From 1999 to 2008, he was the Bryan Parks and Recreation director. Before taking that position, he worked in McAllen’s department for 18 years.
“Working for the City of College Station has been one of the highlights of my career, and I hope I’ve left the parks system better than I found it,” Schmitz said in a city press release. “This community understands the value of parks and recreation — not only for quality of life and as an economic driver, but also because it’s the ‘why’ of a city: Why live, work, play or locate a business here versus another city?”
On Aug. 1, Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation Kelly Kelbly will begin serving as interim director while the city’s Human Resources Department leads the search to replace Schmitz, the press release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.