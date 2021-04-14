 Skip to main content
College Station officials set to consider restricted occupancy overlay ordinance
In the coming days, the College Station Planning & Zoning Commission and the city council will consider the proposed restricted occupancy overlay ordinance. If approved, the ROO would allow original subdivisions in single-family neighborhoods to vote to restrict occupancy of homes to no more than two unrelated people.  

The city currently has an ordinance prohibiting more than four unrelated persons in a home.  

The full draft ordinance was posted online Friday. It states that 50% plus one of an original subdivision’s property owners would need to sign a petition to submit an application for the ROO. 

There is also a detailed legacy clause outlined in the document, essentially saying that a property can be grandfathered until the building is demolished or certain significant changes are made to it. Dividing the lot or increasing the occupancy that was grandfathered initially also will forfeit one’s right to be grandfathered, Long-Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm explained in a Tuesday interview. 

The Planning & Zoning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. The special city council meeting to discuss the ROO is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.

To learn more about the ROO or how to sign up to speak at the upcoming meetings, go to cstx.gov/roo.

