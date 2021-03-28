 Skip to main content
College Station officials set dates to discuss Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance
College Station officials set dates to discuss Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance

April 19 has been set as the date for the College Station City Council to consider a draft ordinance that could restrict the number of unrelated people could live in certain single-family neighborhoods.

Most council members said in a meeting earlier this month that they would like the Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance to require 50% plus one person to petition for the ROO in their original subdivision. They also said they would like a legacy clause, also known as granfathering, but those details are still being determined. 

Before it goes to the city council, the Planning & Zoning Commission will also consider the proposed ordinance as a regular agenda item and potentially take action. The Planning & Zoning Commission will make a recommendation and the council will have the final decision.

P&Z will address the item on April 15 at 6 p.m. The April 19 council meeting will begin at 4 p.m. 

The draft ordinance will be available at cstx.gov/roo beginning April 9, according to Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm.

Both meetings will be held virtually on Zoom. 

