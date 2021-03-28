College Station officials set dates to discuss Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance

April 19 has been set as the date for the College Station City Council to consider a draft ordinance that could restrict the number of unrelated people could live in certain single-family neighborhoods.

Most council members said in a meeting earlier this month that they would like the Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance to require 50% plus one person to petition for the ROO in their original subdivision. They also said they would like a legacy clause, also known as granfathering, but those details are still being determined.

Before it goes to the city council, the Planning & Zoning Commission will also consider the proposed ordinance as a regular agenda item and potentially take action. The Planning & Zoning Commission will make a recommendation and the council will have the final decision.

P&Z will address the item on April 15 at 6 p.m. The April 19 council meeting will begin at 4 p.m.

The draft ordinance will be available at cstx.gov/roo beginning April 9, according to Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm.

Both meetings will be held virtually on Zoom.