College Station officials offer new way for public to provide budget input

College Station officials are offering a new way for people to give input about the city budget.

The “Balancing Act” simulation is an interactive online tool that the public — including those who don’t live in the city — can use to show how they want money to be spent in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

The website first shows a video of Mayor Karl Mooney and Fiscal Services Director Mary Ellen Leonard describing how to use the program. The actual Balancing Act tool allows users to see sources of revenue on the left and spending areas on the right.

Participants can see which departments have made requests for things such as more personnel or new equipment, and then decide whether or not to grant those requests. Other options to choose from include increasing or decreasing department budgets, weighing in on the tax rate and more. People can add comments about various decisions throughout the process for city staff members to review.

“We are hoping that by going through the exercise that the public gains a better understanding of some of the challenges in developing a budget for the city,” Leonard said in a Tuesday email. “We also want some relevant general feedback related to the general direction of the decisions we face.”