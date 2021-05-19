College Station officials offer new way for public to provide budget input

College Station officials are offering a new way for people to give input about the city budget.
The “Balancing Act” simulation is an interactive online tool that the public — including those who don’t live in the city — can use to show how they want money to be spent in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The website first shows a video of Mayor Karl Mooney and Fiscal Services Director Mary Ellen Leonard describing how to use the program. The actual Balancing Act tool allows users to see sources of revenue on the left and spending areas on the right.
Participants can see which departments have made requests for things such as more personnel or new equipment, and then decide whether or not to grant those requests. Other options to choose from include increasing or decreasing department budgets, weighing in on the tax rate and more. People can add comments about various decisions throughout the process for city staff members to review.
“We are hoping that by going through the exercise that the public gains a better understanding of some of the challenges in developing a budget for the city,” Leonard said in a Tuesday email. “We also want some relevant general feedback related to the general direction of the decisions we face.”
The budget cycle starts in the spring, then there are budget workshops and public hearings in July and August. The budget is adopted in August.
Leonard said the numbers shown in the program will change before there is a proposed budget in mid-July since the simulation was configured with very early FY22 budget information.
“The tool will allow you to submit multiple times,” Leonard’s email reads. “I wouldn’t recommend ‘stuffing the ballot box’ though as the point of the tool is to educate the public and provide general feedback, not specific recommendations to be implemented.”
And while people who are not College Station residents can participate, Leonard said that there are features that ask for ZIP code information and an IP address tracker to help city officials segregate out multiple submissions or ones that are not from residents.
The addition of the third-party Balancing Act tool is not a replacement for other public input sessions; Leonard said there will still be public hearings and workshops down the road.
“This tool is a way we are trying to both educate the public and provide a vehicle for feedback, especially during the pandemic,” she said. “Trying to gather feedback isn’t new, but this is a new tool to try and gather that info.”
The simulation will be open through May 31.
Go to cstx.abalancingact.com/citizen-input to participate.