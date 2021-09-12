College Station officials make budget amendment, explain former pool water clarity issue

Officials brought in outside professionals to determine what had caused the issue in the first place. The only factor discovered was higher than normal calcium deposits in the water, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Kelly Kelbly explained in an email. Calcium carbonate is a product found in most commercial pool plasters.

Through conversations with several other private and municipal pool operators, Kelbly said a theory has emerged: February’s winter storm caused changes in the pools that led the water to be cloudy when it heated up during the summer.

“As temperatures reached high 90s in mid-June, a mere 3 months after spending an unprecedented week at below freezing, and sometimes even single digit temperatures, facilities are reporting experiencing plaster damage through etching and leaching in the water, creating cloudy water with low clarity,” an email reads.

Unlike most solids, calcium is more soluble in cold water, Kelbly said. Additionally, etching and corrosion are more likely to occur in freezing temperatures.