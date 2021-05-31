College Station officials look to address problems on Lick Creek trail

College Station officials are working to address water and silt-deposit problems on the Lick Creek hike and bike trail crossing at Midtown Drive.
At a recent City Council workshop meeting, elected officials said they want the trail to be raised two feet, which will require the existing trail to be demolished. The adjustment will leave eight feet of clearance under the bridge.
The project is currently unfunded, Assistant Director of Capital Projects Emily Fisher said, so staff members are looking to identify sources for approximately $100,000 to $120,000 needed to complete the work.
The Lick Creek hike and bike trail was completed in 2017 and connects Creek View Park and Lick Creek Park. In 2019, when Midtown Drive construction was completed, the path was rerouted under Midtown Drive, allowing trail users to avoid going up to street level to cross.
Due to the low elevation, Fisher said, city officials expected the area to be inundated with water during heavy rain storms. She said the heavy silt and sediment deposits that leave the trail caked with mud and debris was unexpected. After it rains, Fisher said, the parks department goes out to pressure wash and shovel the area.
The issue is one that Councilman John Nichols had requested be put on an agenda for discussion.
Councilman Bob Brick told fellow elected officials at the meeting that about 20 people have expressed concerns to him about the problem.
In an email to The Eagle, Fisher said unfunded projects are reviewed during the budget cycle and possible funding is identified, but it is ultimately up to the City Council to approve the budget.
While the project itself should take no more than a couple of months, Fisher said a timeline of when it will begin will become clearer when funding is identified.
Fisher had also presented council members with a second option for fixing the issue — bringing the trail up to Midtown Drive. This would have required the installation of a pedestrian median and electric work for a rapid flashing beacon. It was also more expensive, with staff estimating it could cost between $250,000 and $300,000.
But council members cited the lower price and a concern that taking the trail up to Midtown Drive could disturb the ambiance for trail users as reasons they preferred to raise the trail.