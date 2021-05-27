College Station officials call local retail market ‘hot’

The retail market is “really hot” in College Station as the economy continues to rebound, Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles said on the city’s latest business podcast.

Nettles said that commercial real estate agents in the city have told her that they are the busiest they have been in the past seven years.

She outlined several empty properties that the city is helping to fill, and while there are not many announcements that could be made just yet, Nettles said that a Cook Shack is going to set up shop in the former Pei Wei near Grub Burger Bar. She also recapped some previous incoming-business-announcements, noting that the Toasted Yolk will be on University Drive where Genghis Grill once was and that 5.11 Tactical will also be on University soon.

Nettles and Public Communications Director Jay Socol also discussed an improved sales tax revenue report recently released by the state comptroller’s office. Socol said that this year’s March figures show that sales tax revenue was up about 44% from March 2020 and about 33% from March 2019.