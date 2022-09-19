College Station officer shoots hatchet-wielding suspect

A 26-year-old man and a police officer were injured in an officer involved shooting in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:49 a.m. from the residence where the incident occurred. The caller asked for an ambulance and then disconnected, Couch said. Dispatchers were able to reconnect with the caller and learned a member of their house was having hallucinations and was being violent, Couch said. A second person in the residence called 9-1-1 a short time later, advising they needed police and an ambulance and noted they were locked into a bedroom, according to Couch.

Couch said the first officer who responded made contact with a man who came from the front of the house and was armed with a hatchet. Couch said the officer made repeated commands for the man to put the hatchet down as the man walked through the yard toward the road where the officer was located. Couch noted the man made it to the roadway and then began running at the officer.

The officer retreated, but later engaged with the man and struck him twice in the upper torso, according to Couch. He said the man threw the hatchet and struck the officer in the lower leg. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Couch said. He noted the officer was also taken to a hospital, was treated and has been released.

“This is a difficult situation for our officer, for his co-workers, and for his family and we will do our very best to support them through this,” Couch said. “We also understand these are difficult situations for our community and I can assure you we take our responsibility serious as we strive to minimize the impact as we are forced to have to handle these difficult situations.”

No other people in the house were injured, Couch said. The man was a resident of the house, Couch noted. He said it is too early to tell if the man was under the influence of a substance or if he will be arrested once he is released from the hospital.

The incident occurred in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, and Couch said some residents were impacted.

“It’s a larger neighborhood, so there are a lot of people moving about in the morning hours, so we did secure the roadway,” Couch said. “The incident did occur in the roadway, so there was some impact upon the residents and those coming in and out of the neighborhood."

The Texas Rangers have taken the lead in the investigation, by request, according to Couch.