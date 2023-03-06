Two Houston men were arrested Monday after they allegedly stole 117 pieces of mail from 76 different return addresses from a dropbox at the College Station post office, police said.

Luis Lozano, 27, and a 17-year-old were booked Monday for a first-degree felony charge of mail theft. As of Monday afternoon, both were still in jail with bonds set for $11,000.

Police said an officer responded to the College Station post office at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when the United States Postal Service conducted an investigation of repeated mail thefts from the post office in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police said the office met with USPS inspectors and reviewed security footage that showed at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Lozano and the minor were seen on camera and entered the post office’s premises and then approached an outgoing-mail bin. A couple minutes later, police said Lozano and the minor were seen leaving the mailbox with a bag later determined to contain mail.

Lozano and the minor left the post office and were later attempted to be stopped by the USPS inspectors in a police vehicle, police said. The two men began to run, but were later stopped and surrendered.

Inspectors also found a counterfeit mailbox key used by the men to access the mailbox. Lozano and the minor were then apprehended and taken to jail.