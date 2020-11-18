College Station mayor responds to questions about police support letter

The spokesperson declined to comment on other questions, including how many College Station residents they sent the letter to, if other nearby cities are going to see it as well, when the NPA will be sending information they receive to Mooney and how long the NPA has been running this particular letter campaign.

Bryan city and police officials said they have not had any residents come to them with concerns regarding the NPA letter.

In September, The NPA told KXAS-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth, that the average turnaround time for presenting the “Police Pledge of Support” reply forms to the mayor is somewhere between 90 and 120 days, according to the news station’s website.

LeUnes said that the letter didn’t accurately portray the city of College Station and was startling because it makes the reader feel as if they have to donate to the NPA in order to show that they support law enforcement.

“And I feel like our community is very supportive of the city,” she said. “And when they’re not, they talk to the leaders about it.”