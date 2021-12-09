College Station man takes on role of 'Secret Santa' for area children

Not knowing what the boys would like, he bought Play-Doh, Hot Wheels cars, Army men, dinosaur toys, comic books and other small things he thought they might like.

Getting the family’s address from the shopping card application she filled out, he put the gifts into two brown paper bags and took them to the house, leaving them at the door.

“I knocked on the door and walked away as fast as I could,” he said. “I could hear the little kid yelling that there was a Santa.”

The next year he helped a few more families, and it has grown ever since. This year he has about 100 children he and his friends are helping and said he expects that number to increase because he continues taking requests for help for as long as he can.

“As long as I have any money left or any toys left, I will give them out, up to Christmas Day,” he said.

Each day, he said, he gets two or three text messages or personal messages through Facebook asking for help, many from families who have had an unexpected expense taken away from any Christmas funds they had.