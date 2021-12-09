College Station man takes on role of 'Secret Santa' for area children

Bill Young might not make his permanent residence at the North Pole, but in the last few years, he has taken on the role of Secret Santa for area children who might not otherwise have presents under the tree.
Young’s mission to make sure every child has a good Christmas began about six years ago when working at a local CVS he overheard a conversation between two boys.
He asked the boys – aged about 5 and 10 – if they were ready for Christmas and the elder of the two said they were not going to have Christmas that year due to family financial difficulties. When he asked their mom, he expected her to say they did not celebrate Christmas, but the response was that the children’s father had not sent the monthly child support or extra money, so any presents would have to wait a couple weeks.
“Then the little kid looked up, and said, ‘Well, Santa’s still coming right?’” Young recalled. “And I was like he still believes. … That’s when his brother said, ‘I keep telling you there’s no Santa.’ And the kid looked crushed.”
So he told the younger brother to not listen to his older brother and to still believe in Santa.
“That’s when I decided I can do something. I don’t know if I was trying to teach the big brother a lesson or the little brother the lesson,” Young said. “The next day, I went out and I bought some toys. I bought what I could afford.”
Not knowing what the boys would like, he bought Play-Doh, Hot Wheels cars, Army men, dinosaur toys, comic books and other small things he thought they might like.
Getting the family’s address from the shopping card application she filled out, he put the gifts into two brown paper bags and took them to the house, leaving them at the door.
“I knocked on the door and walked away as fast as I could,” he said. “I could hear the little kid yelling that there was a Santa.”
The next year he helped a few more families, and it has grown ever since. This year he has about 100 children he and his friends are helping and said he expects that number to increase because he continues taking requests for help for as long as he can.
“As long as I have any money left or any toys left, I will give them out, up to Christmas Day,” he said.
Each day, he said, he gets two or three text messages or personal messages through Facebook asking for help, many from families who have had an unexpected expense taken away from any Christmas funds they had.
He does not consider himself special and said he does not understand why there are not more people stepping in to help give children a Christmas when they might not otherwise have.
“I just don’t understand why people don’t help people, especially little kids,” he said. “Who wants to wake up on Christmas morning and have nothing? He came to your friend’s house, but not your house? No, that’s crazy.”
In the fall, he said, he works at Spirit Halloween for extra funds to use toward his initiative and also gets toy donations from a toy store chain owned by the same people who operate Spirit Halloween. Then he relies on outside toy and monetary donations.
One of those donations this year is from a woman whose children benefitted from Young’s help last year, he said.
When parents reach out, Young said, he asks for two or three things their children want. Some of the wants are heartbreaking, such as a girl who asked for a bed because she and her mom did not have one, a boy who asked for a Whataburger gift card so he could go to the restaurant with his friends and teens who ask for body wash, socks and shampoo.
To keep the secret of Santa alive, the parents or the person who receives the gifts never meet Young. Each child is given a number, and the wrapped gifts are put into a bag that coordinates with the number. His friends and apartment complex help him coordinate the purchasing and distribution of the gifts as well as collecting donations.
There are no qualifications, such as living in Bryan or College Station, but Young’s one request of families is that the presents come from them and from Santa, not from him.
“When I grew up, I read comic books all the time. I wanted to be like Batman, but all I can do is buy kids Christmas toys and feed them at the food pantry. That’s all I can do,” he said.
People can reach out to Young to help or request help at 979-255-2636 or by messaging Young on Facebook. Donations can be made via PayPal at imani.walton66@gmail.com, via Cash App and Venmo at @MANIJADE26 and by check, sent to Bill Young at 301 Barthelow Dr., Apt 19D, College Station, TX 77840.