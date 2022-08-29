College Station man sentenced to life in prison for burglary with attempted sexual assault

Christopher Williams of College Station was sentenced to life in prison Friday after he was convicted of burglary with attempted sexual assault on Wednesday.

In April 2018, College Station police responded to the Junction apartment complex for a reported burglary in progress, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The victim reported she woke up to a man, later identified as Williams, holding his hand over her mouth and attempting to grope her. The victim was able to scream, which caused Williams to run off, according to the report.

The burglary was similar to several other reports taken by College Station police from 2015 to 2018, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Some victims reported they soon received text messages with sexual content from an unknown number that made references to the burglaries and had information only known to the suspect.

College Station police were able to track the number used to send messages to a texting app program, which led police to Williams’ address in Montgomery, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was obtained for Williams’ DNA.

During Williams’ trial, prosecutors presented cell phone or DNA evidence from seven more burglaries that showed Williams attempted to break into victims’ homes and attempted to sexually assault them, according to the report.