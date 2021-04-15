 Skip to main content
College Station man sentenced to 35 years for Austin jeweler's murder
College Station man sentenced to 35 years for Austin jeweler's murder

A College Station man who was hired to kill an Austin jeweler pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday and sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Johnny Roman Leon III

Johnny Leon III, 24, pleaded guilty to killing Austin jeweler Ted Shaughnessy. Nicolas Shaughnessy, the victim’s son, and 23-year-old Arieon Smith, who also served as a hitman, pleaded guilty to murder last week and were sentenced to 35 years. At the time of the slaying, Nicolas Shaughnessy lived in College Station.

Ted Shaughnessy died of multiple gunshot wounds while confronting an intruder on March 2, 2018. His wife, Corey Shaughnessy, returned fire until she ran out of ammunition, then hid in a closet to call 911, authorities said.

Detectives did not find signs of forced entry into the home, but a window had been opened in Nicolas Shaughnessy’s bedroom. Detectives discovered he would receive $2 million in the event of his parents’ death.

Jaclyn Edison, 21, who was previously married to Nicolas Shaughnessy, still has her case pending.

