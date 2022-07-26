College Station man sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting girlfriend

A College Station man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last Friday for shooting his girlfriend in January 2021.

Tyreik Haynes, 21, pled guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Haynes is required to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison.

On Jan. 9, 2021, College Station police responded to a call from the victim’s mother, who reported her daughter was trying to leave Haynes’ apartment but that he had her trapped, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The mother requested police assistance and said she believed Haynes had a firearm.

Police heard a gunshot inside Haynes’ apartment upon arrival and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck after a forced entry, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Haynes’ mother lived with him and told police that Haynes attempted to shoot himself after shooting the victim. The victim only suffered minor injuries from the gunshot.

Haynes jumped from the apartment’s second-story window and fled the scene after their arrival, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Police were able to locate and arrest Haynes after he was found a short distance from the apartment. He was released on a $53,000 bond, according to Brazos County jail records.

Last October, Haynes’ bond was revoked by a judge after prosecutors presented evidence showing Haynes violated the conditions of his bond by having repeated contact with the victim, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Haynes was held without bond pending trial since October.