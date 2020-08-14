College Station man pleads guilty to child porn possession, other charges

A College Station man has pleaded guilty to coercion, enticement and receipt and possession of child pornography, officials said.
According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, Ryan Dale McWhorter, 35, is set for sentencing Nov. 16 and faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Federal officials said McWhorter was in a chat group dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children. There, he began communicating with someone he believed was the stepfather of a 9-year-old girl. Officials said McWhorter expressed interest in the girl and asked for nude photos of her. He also requested a photo of the girl inappropriately touching the stepfather, a release states. The “stepfather” was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. McWhorter also discussed his intention to travel to Florida to have sex with the child, officials said.
According to officials, McWhorter admitted the sexual communications, and his cellphone was seized. Forensic analysis of the phone revealed 40 images of children engaged in explicit conduct, including children under the age of 5, a release states. Another chat was discovered in which he received a video of child pornography and saved it to his phone, officials said.
McWhorter remains in federal custody. The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Jacksonville, Florida, Field Office worked with the College Station Police Department to conduct the investigation.
