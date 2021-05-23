College Station man killed in officer-involved shooting

One person was shot Tuesday near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCullough Street in Bryan and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the incident. A stolen firearm was also recovered, police said.

At 4:20 a.m. Friday, one person was injured in a shooting on Autumn Circle in College Station. A double shooting around 8:21 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an H-E-B on Texas Avenue in College Station killed Cameron James Gray of Navasota and injured a second person.