College Station man killed in officer-involved shooting

A 21-year-old College Station man died Sunday after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said.
According to College Station police's social media, Roderick Devonne Merchant Jr., 21, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and later died.
Officers responded Sunday to Eastmark Apartments at 2400 Central Park Lane after receiving a report that a man was pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into apartments, the social media post states. Police said officers engaged the man after he began shooting.
Officer Involved Shooting — Commanders & Investigators are at Eastmark Apts., 2400 Central Park Lane. Preliminary info. is officers responded for a man pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into apartments. Officers engaged the man after he began shooting. pic.twitter.com/hjR7L0jJH6— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 23, 2021
No officers were hit, police said. There is no danger to the public.
The incident remains under investigation.
The shooting is the fifth in Bryan-College Station since Tuesday.
One person was shot Tuesday near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCullough Street in Bryan and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the incident. A stolen firearm was also recovered, police said.
At 4:20 a.m. Friday, one person was injured in a shooting on Autumn Circle in College Station. A double shooting around 8:21 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an H-E-B on Texas Avenue in College Station killed Cameron James Gray of Navasota and injured a second person.
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Bryan police responded to the report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane and located a 14-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.