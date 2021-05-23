 Skip to main content
College Station man killed in officer-involved shooting
Officer involved shooting

College Station Police Department commanders and investigators investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting at Eastmark Apartments in College Station on Sunday, May 23, 2021. According to preliminary information released by the College Station Police Department’s Twitter account, officers responded to a man with a rifle trying to force his way in to apartments and engaged after the man began shooting.

 Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

A 21-year-old College Station man died Sunday after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said.

According to College Station police's social media, Roderick Devonne Merchant Jr., 21, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and later died.

Officers responded Sunday to Eastmark Apartments at 2400 Central Park Lane after receiving a report that a man was pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into apartments, the social media post states. Police said officers engaged the man after he began shooting.

No officers were hit, police said. There is no danger to the public. 

The incident remains under investigation.

The shooting is the fifth in Bryan-College Station since Tuesday.

One person was shot Tuesday near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCullough Street in Bryan and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the incident. A stolen firearm was also recovered, police said.

At 4:20 a.m. Friday, one person was injured in a shooting on Autumn Circle in College Station. A double shooting around 8:21 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an H-E-B on Texas Avenue in College Station killed Cameron James Gray of Navasota and injured a second person.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Bryan police responded to the report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane and located a 14-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in those shootings.

