A College Station man was killed in a Monday night shooting in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police identified the man as 22-year-old Courtaney Jermaine O'Bryant on Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been made and detectives are still following leads, but police said they believe it is an isolated incident.

Bryan police were dispatched to the 3300 block of South College Avenue after reports of shots fired. Officers found one victim, now identified as O'Bryant, with life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.