College Station man jailed after alleged stabbing

According to College Station police, Travis Deon Carruthers, 19, used a hunting knife with a gutting hook at the edge of the blade to repeatedly stab a man in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Police say Carruthers allowed the man and the man’s girlfriend to move into his home on Jan. 31. The couple had been arguing most of the day, and at one point the victim left, a report states. Police said when he returned, he threw a rock through the window and told Carruthers to come outside. According to police, Carruthers said he retrieved his knife, and when he opened the door, the victim swung his arm back and Carruthers stabbed him. Carruthers then followed the victim down the stairwell and continued to chase him with the knife before dropping the weapon and calling 911, a report states. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital with numerous life-threatening stab wounds to the torso, legs and neck.