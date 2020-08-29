College Station man injured in kitchen grease fire

A College Station man was transported to a Galveston hospital Saturday afternoon after a kitchen grease fire burned the front of his body.
According to College Station Fire Department spokesman Stuart Marrs, firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Holleman Drive at around 4 p.m. There, a man in his 20s had suffered first- and second-degree burns on his face, hands, arms and the tops of his feet after a kitchen grease fire.
Marrs said the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived and no serious structural damage to the apartment was reported.
The man was initially taken to a local hospital but was transferred to a Galveston hospital for skin and possible respiratory issues, Marrs said.
The man's condition was not immediately known.
