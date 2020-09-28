College Station man in custody accused of DWI

An 80-year-old College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
Authorities said in an arrest report that College Station police officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Navarro Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing a sport utility vehicle crash into a street sign and drive off.
As officers were investigating, a vehicle that matched the one described by witnesses returned to the area, according to the officer’s report.
During a subsequent traffic stop, the driver, Alvin Janner, showed signs of intoxication, the report states. Because he had a 12-year-old passenger in the car at the time, he was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
He was being held Sunday in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to court records.
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.