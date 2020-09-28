College Station man in custody accused of DWI

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 80-year-old College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Authorities said in an arrest report that College Station police officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Navarro Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing a sport utility vehicle crash into a street sign and drive off.

As officers were investigating, a vehicle that matched the one described by witnesses returned to the area, according to the officer’s report.

During a subsequent traffic stop, the driver, Alvin Janner, showed signs of intoxication, the report states. Because he had a 12-year-old passenger in the car at the time, he was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

He was being held Sunday in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to court records.