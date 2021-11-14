College Station man given lifetime soccer award for 45 years of play

Harry Jones started playing pick-up soccer three times a week on Texas A&M’s campus in 1977.
Nearly 45 years later, Jones, 78, is still kicking it on the pitch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Jones was presented a lifetime achievement award last week by the group that plays in the pick-up game every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Jones is the sole remaining active player from the game’s inception.
The award included a plaque on a glass case with a soccer ball signed by other players. It was given to Jones on a turf field at Veterans Park, where the game moved in 2020 after being held on Simpson Drill Field at A&M since its inception. Jones is the only player of the group to ever be awarded the honor.
“We just started playing and we just keep going,” Jones said. “People come, they go, and we always look forward to seeing them when they come back.”
In the mid-1970s, Jones said he and other families had children that started playing soccer in local rec leagues. The dads were asked to coach their kids, but didn’t know much about the sport since it was still growing in America. As a professor at A&M, Jones said he invited some of his international graduate students to teach them the game.
And thus, the Monday/Wednesday/Friday soccer group was born. The game goes on year-round. The group isn’t organized, but has a Facebook page called the B/CS MWF Soccer Group. It’s a friendly game for all ages and abilities with no slide tackles or goalies.
“It’s the friendships and the camaraderie,” Jones said. “At my age, they all give me a few extra steps to get control of the ball before they come take it away from me, and I appreciate that.”
Dave Skinner started participating in the game in 1986. He said he didn’t know Jones when he first started playing, but as the years went by, he and Jones remained regular players in the game. Skinner said he got to know Jones and others by dressing out in the basement locker room of the old G. Rollie White Coliseum on A&M’s campus. Skinner, 68, said he hopes to still be in the game when he’s 78 years old and considers Jones a role model.
“There’s guys out there that have been playing 10 years and 15 years and 20 years, but nobody’s left from the beginning except for Harry,” Skinner said. “Now, he is what’s on that plaque. You can be a leader without being officially in charge of a group. You lead with your moral authority and you lead with your personality. Harry’s a leader in that sense. And he’s a sportsman. He’s been hit. I hit him in the teeth with my elbow accidentally one time and bloodied his teeth, and we all got over it. That’s what sports are for.”
Jones was a civil engineer professor at A&M from 1969 until his retirement in 2016.
“After a few years, I got to know the scheduling person in my department very well and he knew, and later she knew, that you didn’t schedule me Monday-Wednesday-Friday at from like 12 to 2,” Jones said. “Every once-in-a-while I had to teach, but it didn’t happen very often.”
Matthew Moore, one of the game’s players, spoke about Jones during the award presentation. He said Jones personifies what other players should look up to be as a man of high integrity. Another player chirped in to add this wasn’t Jones’ retirement ceremony, though.
Jones quickly joined into the game, noting he’s not sure how much longer he will be playing.
“Tomorrow could be my last game,” Jones said. “I go every day and see what happens.”