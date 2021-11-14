College Station man give lifetime soccer award for 45 years of play

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s the friendships and the camaraderie,” Jones said. “At my age, they all give me a few extra steps to get control of the ball before they come take it away from me, and I appreciate that.”

Dave Skinner started participating in the game in 1986. He said he didn’t know Jones when he first started playing, but as the years went by, he and Jones remained regular players in the game. Skinner said he got to know Jones and others by dressing out in the basement locker room of the old G. Rollie White Coliseum on A&M’s campus. Skinner, 68, said he hopes to still be in the game when he’s 78 years old and considers Jones a role model.

“There’s guys out there that have been playing 10 years and 15 years and 20 years, but nobody’s left from the beginning except for Harry,” Skinner said. “Now, he is what’s on that plaque. You can be a leader without being officially in charge of a group. You lead with your moral authority and you lead with your personality. Harry’s a leader in that sense. And he’s a sportsman. He’s been hit. I hit him in the teeth with my elbow accidentally one time and bloodied his teeth, and we all got over it. That’s what sports are for.”

Jones was a civil engineer professor at A&M from 1969 until his retirement in 2016.