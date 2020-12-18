 Skip to main content
College Station man facing felony drug, firearm charges
College Station man facing felony drug, firearm charges

A College Station man was arrested Wednesday on numerous felony charges, authorities said.

Cesar Gerardo Quezada

According to Bryan police, officials had been watching Cesar Gerardo Quezada, 23, over a period of days. On Wednesday morning, authorities attempted to arrest Quezada as he approached his vehicle at a College Station apartment complex. A report notes Quezada ran from police, who eventually were able to arrest him.

Inside Quezada’s vehicle, police said they found more than two pounds of marijuana, a loaded pistol, hash oil, THC, alprazolam and a digital scale.

Quezada is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; unlawful carrying of a weapon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; possession of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Quezada remains in the Brazos County Jail on a U.S. immigration hold. His bond has been set at $377,000.

