A College Station man died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road, police said.
The deceased man has been identified as 21-year-old Matthew Anthony Moreno.
Police said Moreno was on a motorcycle and was traveling southbound on Wellborn Road when he collided with a car turning from the northbound lane of Wellborn Road to go westbound on Rock Prairie Road. Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.