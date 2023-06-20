According to the College Station Police Department, Brian Jutson, a 45-year-old College Station resident, stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute at their home Tuesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to a home in the 14000 block of Renee Lane near Barron Road at 10:42 a.m. where an adult female was found deceased.

According to officers, the husband fled the scene and was later detained through combined assistance from the Bryan Police Department and the Department of Public Safety.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old College Station resident Sherry Jutson, according to police.

Brian has been charged with murder and no one else was injured, according to a tweet by the CSPD Twitter account.

Police said the case is still under investigation and asks that anyone with information to please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.