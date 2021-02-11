 Skip to main content
College Station man charged with injuring 4-week-old infant
A 22-year-old College Station man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he seriously injured an infant.

According to College Station police, authorities were called to a local emergency room late Monday because a 4-week-old baby was brought in and showed signs of bruising. The baby’s father, identified as Kendriq Joseph Burnett, said he had dropped the child earlier that day at an apartment on Southwest Parkway.

An examination of the infant showed he had a skull fracture, a brain bleed, bruising, rib fractures and leg fractures that appeared to be recent. Police said Burnett’s story changed throughout an interview before admitting that he was angry at an unrelated issue and “blacked out.” He also told police he sometimes holds the baby too tight, shakes him and squeezes him to calm him down. The infant was transported to a Temple children’s hospital.

Burnett is charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.

