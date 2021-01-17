College Station man charged with aggravated assault in November case

A College Station man was arrested Friday in connection a November assault that left a man with a fractured skull and a brain hemorrhage, authorities said.

According to College Station police, authorities responded to an emergency center around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1 and spoke to a man who had been assaulted. The doctor told authorities the man had an open depressed skull fracture, brain hemorrhage and pneumocephalus. The victim and a witness described the person believed to be responsible and where that person lived.

A report notes police arrived to the 200 block of Monclair Avenue and were able to identify Holt Thomas Ervin, 20, as the person suspected of injuring the victim. Ervin was not at home at the time. Police said Ervin was located the afternoon of Nov. 1 and told officials he had an altercation with the victim, whom he admitted punching and hitting in the face with a tequila bottle, authorities said. Ervin said the victim fell back and hit his head on the porch and began to bleed, a report notes.

Ervin is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $15,000 bond.