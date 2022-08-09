 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station man arrested for sexual contact with 16-year-old cousin

A College Station man was arrested Monday evening on a felony charge of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl identified as his cousin, police said.

The defendant, 18-year-old Danuel Turek, was being held on a $50,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a reported sexual assault of a child at around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The victim’s mother told police her daughter reported to medical professionals that she had been sexually assaulted by her cousin on Friday.

Police said Turek was at the residence when police arrived. Turek admitted to touching the victim on two occasions, police said. He was arrested for indecency with a child, which is a second-degree felony.

