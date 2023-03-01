A College Station man was arrested Wednesday on five felony charges after police said he kidnapped an elderly woman.

Justin Scott Meads, 55, was arrested and charged with: burglary of a habitation, a first degree felony; aggravated kidnapping, a first degree felony; violation of a protective order or conditions of bond, a third degree felony; injury to elderly individual, a third degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

Police said officers responded to the 4700 block of Raymond Stotzer Parkway for a welfare concern at 6:10 a.m. regarding an elderly female victim who was sending strange messages to the reporting party. When officers arrived at the residence, they were unable to locate the victim. Police said detectives were called to the scene to assist based on evidence found.

Detectives and College Station police officers located the victim in a wooded area at around 9:35 a.m. Police said she was found inside a vehicle with a person, later identified as Meads, who was court ordered not to be near the victim. Police said the victim was immediately removed from the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The victim has been released from the hospital.

Meads remained in jail on Wednesday evening.