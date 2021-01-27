 Skip to main content
College Station man accused of resisting arrest, assaulting officer
College Station man accused of resisting arrest, assaulting officer

A 35-year-old College Station man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer, authorities said.

According to College Station police, authorities were called to a store on Brothers Boulevard around 6 p.m. Monday on the report that William Leonard Breckenridge was trying to fight people in the business. As police attempted to arrest Breckenridge on a disorderly conduct charge, he tried to flee, knocking the officer down, authorities said. A report notes Breckenridge grabbed, kicked and tried to buck the officer off him, leading to the officer receiving several visible injuries.

Breckenridge is charged with assault of a public servant — a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison — and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $14,600 bond.

