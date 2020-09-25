College Station man accused of online solicitation of a minor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old College Station man is facing a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor after being accused of having a sexually explicit conversation with a 10-year-old girl.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers led to Thursday's arrest of Michael Jeremy Leslie.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began in July after the girl's mother contacted authorities after finding messages that included explicit images and videos on an app.

In an interview with investigators in July, Leslie admitted to sending the girl messages on the app and requesting to meet her at a College Station park, according to the police report, but said he thought the girl was 21.

Leslie was released from the Brazos County Jail Thursday after posting $25,000 bail.

If convicted of the charge, Leslie could face up to 20 years in prison.